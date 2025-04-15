What's the story

With sustainability and innovation taking the center stage in the fashion industry over the last few years, we have also witnessed some of the most unconventional fabrics coming into the limelight.

Not only are these materials eco-friendly, but they also provide unique textures and properties to our everyday wardrobes.

From plant-based textiles to recycled materials, these fabrics are redefining our clothing perception.

Let's take a look at some of them and their fashion impact.