5 signs your houseplants need more humidity
If your houseplants are looking a little sad, it could be due to low humidity levels. Most indoor plants thrive in humid conditions, similar to their natural habitats. If the air is too dry, you may notice some tell-tale signs that your plant needs more moisture in the air. Here are five signs that indicate your houseplant is craving some humidity boost.
Curling leaves
Leaves curling inward
When the leaves of your houseplant start curling inward, it's a clear sign that the plant is struggling with low humidity. This curling is a plant's way of conserving moisture, as it tries to cope with the dry air. If you notice this symptom, it's time to consider increasing humidity levels around your plant.
Browning tips
Brown leaf tips
Brown tips on leaves are another common indicator of insufficient humidity. When the air is too dry, leaf edges can start turning brown and crispy. This often happens because the plant loses moisture faster than it can absorb water through its roots. To remedy this, try misting your plants regularly or placing them near a humidifier.
Wilting leaves
Wilting leaves
Wilting leaves can be a sign of several issues, including low humidity. In dry conditions, plants may not be able to take up water quickly enough, leading to wilting. If you notice wilting despite regular watering, increasing ambient humidity could help revive your plant's health.
Brown edges
Leaf edges turning brown
When leaf edges turn brown, it could be due to low humidity levels. Inadequate moisture in the air causes leaf cells to lose water rapidly, leading to browning along the edges. To fix this, increase humidity around your plants by using pebble trays filled with water or group them together so they can share moisture through transpiration.
Moldy soil
Moldy soil surface
A moldy soil surface is often a sign of high moisture levels combined with low airflow, rather than low humidity alone. However, it can be a symptom of an imbalance in the environment of your plant. To fix this, make sure you have proper watering schedules and adequate airflow around your plants. This way, you can prevent mold growth and keep your plants healthy.