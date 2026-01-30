Netherlands most iconic windmills: A list

The Netherlands is famous for its iconic windmills, which are an inseparable part of the country's cultural heritage. These structures, once used for pumping water and grinding grain, are now a symbol of Dutch ingenuity and perseverance. Visiting these windmills will give you a glimpse into the past, while also showcasing the beauty of the Dutch landscape. Here are five must-visit windmills that highlight this unique aspect of Dutch history.

#1 Kinderdijk's impressive collection Kinderdijk is home to a stunning collection of 19 windmills dating back to the 18th century. This UNESCO World Heritage site is a testimony to the Dutch fight against water. You can walk through the area and visit some of the mills from the inside to learn how they worked. The picturesque setting makes it a favorite among photographers and history buffs alike.

#2 Zaanse Schans open-air museum Zaanse Schans is an open-air museum near Amsterdam, where you can see traditional Dutch life, including several functional windmills. The site features five working mills that were used for various purposes like sawing wood and producing oil. Visitors can take guided tours to learn about each mill's function and enjoy demonstrations of traditional crafts such as clog-making.

#3 Schermer Windmill Museum The Schermer Windmill Museum features a collection of restored windmills that were once used to drain the Schermer Lake. The museum gives a glimpse of how these mills operated in tandem to keep the land dry. You can explore the interiors of some mills and learn about their history through informative displays.

#4 Molen de Adriaan in Haarlem Molen de Adriaan is a reconstructed windmill in Haarlem, which stands on the banks of Spaarne River. Originally built in 1778, it was destroyed by fire in 1932 but was rebuilt in 1999. The mill offers guided tours where visitors can climb up for panoramic views of the city while learning about its historical significance.