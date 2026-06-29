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What is a power suit in fashion?

By Simran Jeet 06:26 pm Jun 29, 202606:26 pm

What's the story

Power suits have always been a symbol of authority and confidence, and some celebrity looks have become iconic for just that. These timeless ensembles continue to inspire those looking to make a strong impression in professional settings. From bold colors to classic cuts, these suits offer lessons in style and presence that remain relevant today. Here are five celebrity power suit looks that still inspire confidence.