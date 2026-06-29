What is a power suit in fashion?
What's the story
Power suits have always been a symbol of authority and confidence, and some celebrity looks have become iconic for just that. These timeless ensembles continue to inspire those looking to make a strong impression in professional settings. From bold colors to classic cuts, these suits offer lessons in style and presence that remain relevant today. Here are five celebrity power suit looks that still inspire confidence.
#1
Meryl Streep's classic choice
Meryl Streep has always been known for her elegant choices, and her power suit looks are no different. The actress often opts for classic cuts in neutral colors, which exude sophistication and confidence. Her preference for tailored jackets and straight-leg pants demonstrates how simplicity can make a powerful statement without overshadowing the person wearing it.
#2
Michelle Obama's bold colors
Michelle Obama has redefined modern power dressing with her bold color choices. Her preference for vibrant hues like red and navy blue makes her stand out, while still looking professional. By opting for suits with clean lines and minimal embellishments, she shows how color can be used to convey authority and confidence, without compromising on style.
#3
Angelina Jolie's structured silhouettes
Angelina Jolie's love for structured silhouettes is evident in her choice of power suits. The actress often opts for sharply tailored jackets with defined shoulders, creating an impression of strength and decisiveness. Her preference for monochromatic looks further adds to the impact, making every outfit look cohesive, yet commanding.
#4
Cate Blanchett's tailored elegance
Cate Blanchett's power suit looks are a perfect example of tailored elegance. The actress often opts for suits with precise tailoring, which fit her perfectly. She also plays with textures like velvet or silk blends, which add depth to her outfits without compromising on professionalism. Her choice of understated accessories further enhances the sophisticated vibe of her ensembles.
#5
Viola Davis's statement pieces
Viola Davis isn't afraid of making a statement with her power suits. The actress often opts for bold patterns or unique cuts that draw attention while still looking authoritative. By mixing traditional elements like double-breasted jackets with modern touches like asymmetric hems or prints, she shows how one can stand out while still commanding respect through their attire.