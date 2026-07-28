The rich history of Indian juttis
What's the story
Indian juttis are traditional footwear that have been a part of Indian culture for centuries. They are known for their unique designs and comfortable fit. Made from leather or fabric, juttis are often embellished with intricate embroidery and patterns. They are popular not only in India but also among fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Here are five interesting things about Indian juttis that highlight their cultural significance and craftsmanship.
#1
Origin and history of juttis
The history of juttis dates back to the Mughal era when they were worn by royalty.
Initially, they were designed for men, but soon became unisex footwear.
Made from soft leather, juttis were ideal for the hot climate of India.
Over the years, the design evolved, with regional variations emerging across different states.
#2
Craftsmanship involved in making juttis
The making of juttis requires a high level of craftsmanship. Artisans use traditional techniques to craft each pair by hand.
The process involves cutting, stitching, and embellishing the material with beads or sequins.
It may take several hours to make one pair, depending on the complexity of the design.
#3
Cultural significance of juttis
Juttis hold cultural importance in many Indian communities.
They are often worn during festivals, weddings, and other celebrations as a symbol of tradition and heritage.
In some regions, wearing juttis is considered auspicious and is believed to bring good luck.
#4
Modern trends in jutti fashion
In recent years, juttis have made a comeback as a fashion statement among millennials and Gen Z.
Designers have started experimenting with contemporary designs while keeping the traditional elements intact.
This fusion has made juttis appealing to a wider audience, who want to wear something unique yet rooted in culture.
#5
Tips for styling juttis with outfits
Styling juttis can be fun and versatile as they go with a range of outfits.
For casual looks, pair them with jeans or skirts; for ethnic wear, they go perfectly with sarees or lehengas; even western outfits like dresses or palazzos can be styled with juttis for a chic look without compromising on comfort.