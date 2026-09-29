What makes Korean weddings so unique
What's the story
Korean weddings are a beautiful blend of ancient customs and modern practices. These ceremonies are steeped in tradition, with each ritual holding a special meaning. From the attire to the rituals, every aspect of a Korean wedding is steeped in cultural significance. Here are five fascinating traditions that make Korean weddings unique and give an insight into the country's rich heritage.
#1
Hanbok: The traditional attire
The hanbok is the traditional attire worn by the bride and groom during a Korean wedding. It is characterized by vibrant colors and simple lines, symbolizing purity and joy.
The bride usually wears a jeogori (jacket) with a chima (skirt), while the groom wears a jeogori with baji (trousers).
The choice of colors can signify different things, like red for good fortune and blue for harmony.
#2
The ritual of Pyebaek
Pyebaek is a traditional Korean wedding ritual held after the main ceremony.
The newlyweds formally bow to their parents to show respect and gratitude.
They also take part in a traditional tea ceremony. Parents offer blessings and words of wisdom for their married life.
The couple may catch dates and chestnuts tossed by their parents, symbolizing hopes for children and a prosperous family life.
#3
The role of samulnori
Samulnori, a traditional Korean percussion quartet, is an integral part of many weddings.
The lively beats of the instruments symbolize good fortune and happiness for the newlyweds.
These include the buk, a drum; janggu, an hourglass-shaped drum; kongo, a type of gong; and jing, a large gong.
The music adds an element of joy to the ceremony, while also representing unity among family members.
#4
Gifting of gold rings
In addition to other gifts, gold rings are exchanged between couples during Korean weddings as a sign of commitment and loyalty.
Unlike Western customs where engagement rings are given before marriage, in Korea, these rings may be exchanged on the wedding day itself or shortly after.
They serve as a reminder of their vows to each other.
#5
The significance of fan dance
Fan dance, or buchae-chum, is a traditional dance performed at Korean weddings.
Dancers use fans to create beautiful patterns, symbolizing harmony and balance in the couple's life.
This performance adds elegance to the ceremony and highlights the importance of art in Korean culture.
It is a cherished part of the celebration, making the wedding day even more special.