For cycling enthusiasts: 5 scenic routes in India

With its beautiful landscapes and rich cultural heritage, India has some amazing cycling trails that are still unexplored. These offbeat trails offer cyclists unique experiences, away from the typical touristy places. From pristine coastal routes to tough mountain trails, these bicycle tracks guarantee adventure and discovery for biking lovers. Here are five such bicycle trails in India that are definitely worth exploring for an offbeat cycling experience.

#1 Coastal ride along Konkan coast The Konkan Coast provides a spectacular stretch from Mumbai to Goa. The trail is dotted with stunning beaches, verdant greenery, and charming villages. The cool sea breeze can be relished as you ride along this coastline. The trail is fairly flat and can be taken by riders of all levels. You can also visit local markets and taste local vegetarian fare on your way.

#2 Araku Valley's serene pathways Located in Andhra Pradesh, Araku Valley has a beautiful setting for those wanting to escape into the arms of nature. The trail passes through coffee plantations and tribal villages, giving a sneak peek of rural India. The terrain is moderately challenging with some uphill stretches but rewards the riders with stunning views of the valley's lush landscapes.

#3 Challenging terrain of Spiti Valley For the more intrepid riders, Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh offers a thrilling challenge. Famous for its rugged terrain and high-altitude passes, you will require good physical fitness and preparation to take on this trail. Cyclists will be treated to breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks and ancient monasteries on the way.

#4 Tranquil ride through Sundarbans delta The Sundarbans Delta in West Bengal gives you the opportunity to cycle through mangrove forests and waterways. This flat trail lets you explore the area's rich biodiversity at your own pace. You may spot various wildlife species as you enjoy the tranquility of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.