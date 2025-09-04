India's lesser-known coastal gems: A list

India's over 7,500-kilometer-long coastline has so many serene beach retreats that remain unexplored by the masses. These tranquil coastal gems are the perfect escape from the bustling tourist spots, giving you a chance to experience the natural beauty and cultural richness of India's shores. From pristine sands to lush greenery, these shores will give you a peaceful retreat from crowded destinations.

#1 Gokarna: A peaceful haven Mere 2-3 hours from Goa's borders, Gokarna (in Karnataka) amazes with its pristine beaches and a relaxed vibe. Unlike its celebrity neighbor, Gokarna promises a peaceful experience with its clean sands and clear waters. The town is draped with hills and forests, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers. Visitors can check out a few beaches like Om Beach and Kudle Beach while relishing local food at small eateries on the shore.

#2 Tarkarli: Crystal clear waters Maharashtra's Tarkarli is famous for its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches. This coastal village, owing to its rich marine life, provides the opportunity to go snorkeling and scuba diving. Tarkarli also offers houseboat stays on the backwaters of Karli River, which is a unique way of experiencing the scenic beauty of this region. The peaceful surroundings make it ideal for families craving to unwind.

#3 Marari Beach: Serenity personified Often considered one of India's most peaceful beach destinations, Marari Beach in Kerala is a hidden gem. Situated near Alleppey, this beach offers peace with its golden sands dotted with coconut palms. Not only this, but Marari also provides a true insight into authentic Kerala life with nearby fishing villages where you can watch daily life of fishermen. Perfect for those looking for peace in nature's bounty!

#4 Dhanushkodi: A ghost town by the sea Along the deserted shores of Tamil Nadu lies Dhanushkodi, a perfect combination of history and nature. The town which was once thriving was destroyed by cyclone in 1964. Today, Dhanushkodi is a ghost town and offers hauntingly beautiful landscapes against azure waters. You can explore the ruins of old churches and enjoy stunning views at sunrise or sunset over Bay of Bengal.