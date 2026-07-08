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Your pantry is missing these unique lentil varieties

By Simran Jeet 04:38 pm Jul 08, 202604:38 pm

What's the story

Lentils are a staple in vegetarian diets, providing a rich source of protein and nutrients. While common varieties like red and green lentils are well known, there are several lesser-known lentils that can add unique flavors and textures to your dishes. These hidden gems can elevate your meals with their distinct characteristics, offering new culinary experiences for those seeking variety in their diet.