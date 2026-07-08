Your pantry is missing these unique lentil varieties
What's the story
Lentils are a staple in vegetarian diets, providing a rich source of protein and nutrients. While common varieties like red and green lentils are well known, there are several lesser-known lentils that can add unique flavors and textures to your dishes. These hidden gems can elevate your meals with their distinct characteristics, offering new culinary experiences for those seeking variety in their diet.
#1
Black lentils: The nutrient powerhouse
Black lentils, or beluga lentils, are tiny and black, resembling caviar. They hold their shape well after cooking, making them perfect for salads and side dishes. Rich in iron and antioxidants, black lentils are a great addition to any health-conscious diet. Their earthy flavor pairs well with spices and herbs, making them versatile for various cuisines.
#2
Yellow lentils: A sweet twist
Yellow lentils are slightly sweeter than other varieties. They cook quickly and break down easily, making them perfect for soups and stews. High in fiber and protein, yellow lentils make a filling meal base or an excellent thickening agent. Their mild flavor makes them adaptable to different recipes, from curries to creamy soups.
#3
Puy lentils: The French delicacy
Puy lentils are small greenish-blue lentils from France's Le Puy region. Known for their unique peppery taste, they keep their shape even after cooking. Puy lentils are also packed with vitamins and minerals, including folate and magnesium. They make an elegant addition to salads, or as a side dish with roasted vegetables.
#4
Red lentils: The quick cookers
Red lentils are known for cooking faster than other types, which is why they are ideal for quick meals. They turn soft quickly when cooked, making them ideal for soups or dal preparations where a creamy texture is desired without much effort. Red lentils provide good amounts of protein, along with essential nutrients like iron, making them a nutritious choice.
#5
Brown lentils: The versatile staple
Brown lentils are the most common variety, owing to their versatility in cooking. They have a mild flavor that complements a range of dishes, from casseroles to veggie burgers. Brown lentils provide fiber, protein, and essential vitamins, such as B vitamins, making them a nutritious option for anyone looking to add plant-based protein to their diet.