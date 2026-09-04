These lunge variations can improve your flexibility
What's the story
Lunges are a staple exercise for improving flexibility and strength. They target multiple muscle groups, enhancing balance and coordination. By adding different lunge variations to your routine, you can improve your overall fitness and flexibility. Here are five lunge variations that can help you achieve these goals.
Balance boost
Forward lunge for balance
The forward lunge is a basic but effective move that improves balance and coordination.
Start by standing straight with feet hip-width apart.
Step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about a 90-degree angle.
Make sure your front knee stays over your ankle to avoid strain.
This move works the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, while improving your balance.
Stability enhancement
Reverse lunge for stability
Reverse lunges are great for stability, as they put less stress on the knees compared to forward lunges.
Stand upright with feet together, and step back with one leg while keeping the upper body straight.
Lower your hips until both knees form right angles before returning to the starting position.
This variation mainly works the glutes and hamstrings while improving core stability.
Inner thigh focus
Side lunge for inner thigh strength
Side lunges target the inner thighs effectively.
Start by standing with feet together, then take a wide step to one side, bending that knee while keeping the other leg straight.
Push back to the starting position using the bent leg's strength.
This exercise not only strengthens inner thigh muscles but also improves lateral movement capabilities.
Hip flexibility
Curtsy lunge for hip flexibility
Curtsy lunges are perfect for improving hip flexibility and working the glutes.
Stand with feet together, step one leg behind and across the other into a curtsy position.
Bend both knees to lower your body, keeping your torso upright throughout the movement.
This variation is great for those wanting to improve their hip joint's range of motion.
Endurance building
Walking lunge for endurance
Walking lunges are a great way to build endurance, as they combine movement with lunging.
Start by stepping forward into a lunge. Push off your back foot and bring it forward into another lunge.
Alternate legs as you move across the available space in a gym or park.