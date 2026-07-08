Follow this guide

5 delicious millet dishes from Africa

By Simran Jeet 02:29 pm Jul 08, 202602:29 pm

What's the story

Millets are a staple in many African countries, thanks to their resilience to harsh climates and nutritional value. These small grains are packed with essential nutrients and form the basis of several traditional dishes. From porridges to flatbreads, millets are an integral part of the culinary heritage of the continent. Here are five millet dishes that are popular across Africa.