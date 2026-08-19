5 African dishes made with fresh mint
What's the story
Mint leaves are an integral part of African cuisine, lending a refreshing flavor to several dishes. From salads to beverages, mint is used in different ways across the continent. Here are five African recipes that use mint leaves, showcasing the versatility and cultural significance of this herb in African cooking. Each recipe gives a taste of the diverse culinary traditions across Africa.
Dish 1
Moroccan mint tea delight
Moroccan mint tea is a traditional drink that combines green tea with fresh mint leaves and sugar.
The drink is usually served in small glasses and is an integral part of Moroccan hospitality.
To prepare this drink, brew green tea with boiling water, add fresh mint leaves, and sugar to taste. Let it steep for a few minutes before serving.
This refreshing drink is often enjoyed after meals or during social gatherings.
Dish 2
Ethiopian lentil salad with mint
Ethiopian lentil salad is a nutritious dish that combines cooked lentils with diced tomatoes, onions, and fresh mint leaves.
The salad is seasoned with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for added flavor.
Mint adds an aromatic touch that complements the earthiness of the lentils.
This salad can be served as an appetizer or side dish at any meal.
Dish 3
Nigerian jollof rice infused with mint
Jollof rice is a popular West African dish known for its vibrant color and rich taste.
In Nigeria, it's often cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices.
Adding chopped mint leaves gives this classic dish an unexpected twist by adding freshness to its savory base.
The result is a delicious fusion of flavors that elevates the traditional recipe without overpowering it.
Dish 4
South African cucumber salad with mint twist
A South African cucumber salad gets an upgrade with the addition of fresh mint leaves.
Thinly slice cucumbers, and toss them with diced red onions in a bowl.
Drizzle olive oil over the mixture before seasoning it with salt and pepper according to taste preferences.
Finally, fold in finely chopped mint leaves gently so they do not bruise too much while mixing everything together thoroughly.
Dish 5
Kenyan ugali served alongside mint chutney
Ugali, a staple Kenyan food, is made from maize flour and water. It is cooked to a dough-like consistency and served with various accompaniments.
One such accompaniment is a mint chutney, which adds a zesty flavor to the dish.
This chutney is made by blending fresh mint leaves, green chilies, garlic cloves, lemon juice, and salt. It is a perfect blend of flavors that goes well with ugali.