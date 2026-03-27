Make this avocado pesto toast in just 5 minutes

Avocado pesto toast is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be whipped up in just five minutes. Combining the creamy texture of avocado with the vibrant flavors of pesto, this dish makes a balanced meal. Perfect for busy mornings, it provides essential nutrients and energy to kickstart your day. With minimal ingredients and effort, you can enjoy a delicious start to your morning routine.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make avocado pesto toast, you'll need ripe avocados, fresh basil leaves, pine nuts or walnuts, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and whole-grain bread. These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens and can be easily sourced from local grocery stores. The combination of these elements ensures that your toast is both flavorful and nutritious.

Pesto preparation Prepare the pesto Start by blending the basil leaves with pine nuts or walnuts until finely chopped. Slowly add olive oil while blending to create a smooth consistency. Add lemon juice, and salt to taste. This homemade pesto adds a burst of flavor to your toast without any preservatives or artificial ingredients.

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Toast Assembly Assemble your toast Slice your whole-grain bread and toast it lightly until golden brown. While the bread is toasting, mash the ripe avocado in a bowl until smooth but slightly chunky for texture. Spread an even layer of mashed avocado on each slice of toasted bread.

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Pesto layer Add pesto layer Spread a generous layer of homemade pesto over the mashed avocado on each slice of toast. This step elevates the flavor profile by adding herby notes that complement the creamy texture underneath. The combination makes every bite satisfying while keeping it healthy.