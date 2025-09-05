5-minute banana strawberry wrap recipe

A banana strawberry wrap is a quick, nutritious breakfast that can be whipped up in five minutes. It combines the sweetness of bananas and strawberries with the creaminess of yogurt in a soft tortilla. Perfect for busy mornings, it hardly requires any ingredients or effort, giving you a healthy, delicious start to the day.

#1 Gather your ingredients To prepare this wrap, you'll require one whole wheat tortilla, one ripe banana, a handful of fresh strawberries, two tablespoons of yogurt, and a drizzle of honey if you want. Whole wheat tortillas offer more fiber than the regular ones. Make sure your fruits are fresh for the best taste and nutrition.

#2 Prepare the fruits Start by washing the strawberries thoroughly under running water. Slice them into thin pieces so that they are easier to wrap. Peel the banana and slice it into rounds. These fruits not only add flavor but also provide essential vitamins like vitamin C from strawberries and potassium from bananas.

#3 Assemble your wrap Start by laying your whole wheat tortilla on a clean, flat surface. Next, evenly spread two tablespoons of yogurt all over the tortilla, creating a layer of creaminess without piling on extra calories or fats usually found in other spreads. Then, place the banana slices down the center of the tortilla, carefully. On the banana slices, add your thinly sliced strawberries, making a colorful nutritious filling.