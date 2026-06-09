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Frosted almonds and chia seeds: 5-minute recipe

By Simran Jeet 10:31 am Jun 09, 202610:31 am

What's the story

Frosted almonds and chia seeds make for a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This combination provides a good mix of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making it an ideal choice for those looking to start their day on a healthy note. With minimal preparation time, you can enjoy a balanced meal that supports your morning routine without the hassle of lengthy cooking processes.