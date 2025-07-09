5-minute breakfast: Maple cinnamon oat cups

Maple cinnamon oat cups make for a quick, nutritious breakfast option in just five minutes. They combine the goodness of oats with the sweetness of maple syrup and warmth of cinnamon. Perfect for busy mornings, they're an easy, balanced meal. Using few ingredients, enjoy a delicious, nutritious start to your day.

Essentials Ingredients needed for preparation To make maple cinnamon oat cups, you need rolled oats, milk (or a plant-based alternative), pure maple syrup, ground cinnamon, and vanilla extract. These are the basic ingredients that form the base of this breakfast dish. Rolled oats are ideal because of texture and nutrition. You can use either dairy milk or plant-based alternatives, depending on your dietary preferences.

Methodology Simple steps to follow Start by mixing half a cup of rolled oats with half a cup of milk in a microwave-safe bowl or mug. To this, add one tablespoon of pure maple syrup, half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon, and one-quarter teaspoon of vanilla extract. Mix well until everything is combined evenly. Microwave on high for two minutes or until the mixture thickens to your liking.

Health insights Nutritional benefits highlighted Maple cinnamon oat cups are loaded with fiber thanks to oats, which promote digestion and keep you energetic through the morning. The naturally sweetened maple syrup serves as a replacement for refined sugars and packs in antioxidants that are good for health. Apart from lending flavor, cinnamon also provides anti-inflammatory benefits that promote overall wellness.