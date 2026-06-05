5-minute recipe: Sesame seed parfait 

If you are looking for a quick and nutritious breakfast option, try a sesame seed parfait. This simple dish combines the crunch of sesame seeds with creamy yogurt, and fresh fruits. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it also offers a balanced mix of protein, healthy fats, and vitamins to kickstart your day. Here are some tips to make the perfect sesame seed parfait in just five minutes.

Tip 1 Choosing the right ingredients Selecting quality ingredients is key to making a delicious sesame seed parfait. Go for plain or lightly sweetened yogurt as the base, which provides a creamy texture without overpowering flavors. Fresh fruits, like berries or sliced bananas, add natural sweetness and nutrients. Use raw or toasted sesame seeds for added crunch and flavor, making the parfait both tasty and nutritious.

Tip 2 Layering techniques for best results Proper layering ensures every spoonful of your parfait has a perfect combination of flavors and textures. Start with a layer of yogurt at the bottom of your serving glass or bowl. Add a layer of fresh fruit, followed by a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Repeat the layers until you reach the top, making sure that each layer is evenly distributed.

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Tip 3 Adding extra flavor boosts To take your sesame seed parfait up a notch, you can add extra flavor boosters like honey or maple syrup for sweetness if you want. A sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg can also add warmth and depth to the flavors without adding calories. For an extra crunch, you can add granola or nuts.

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