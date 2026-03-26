Quick fix: Muesli with dried apricots and almonds

Muesli is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in minutes. With dried apricots and almonds, this dish gets a delicious twist and a healthy dose of fiber and protein. The combination of oats, fruits, and nuts makes for a balanced meal that can keep you full for hours. Here are some tips to make this delightful breakfast.

#1 Choosing the right ingredients Selecting quality ingredients is key to making the perfect muesli. Go for rolled oats as the base, as they are high in fiber and low in sugar. Dried apricots add natural sweetness and essential vitamins, while almonds contribute healthy fats and protein. Make sure the dried apricots are unsweetened to keep the sugar content low.

#2 Preparing your muesli To prepare your muesli, mix one cup of rolled oats with half a cup of chopped dried apricots and a quarter cup of sliced almonds. Add enough milk or yogurt to cover the mixture completely. Let it sit for five minutes so that the oats absorb the liquid and soften slightly.

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#3 Adding flavor enhancements For added flavor without extra calories, consider adding spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to your muesli mix before soaking it. A teaspoon of honey or maple syrup can also add sweetness if desired, but use sparingly to keep sugar levels in check.

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