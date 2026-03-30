Love pancakes? Try this sesame seed twist

If you are looking for a quick and nutritious breakfast option, toasted sesame seed pancakes are the way to go. These pancakes are super easy to make and require minimal ingredients, making them a perfect choice for busy mornings. Sesame seeds are rich in calcium and healthy fats, making these pancakes a healthy start to your day. Here is how you can whip up these delicious pancakes in just five minutes.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make toasted sesame seed pancakes, you will need flour, baking powder, milk or a dairy-free alternative, sugar or honey, and sesame seeds. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens. The key ingredient is sesame seeds, which lend a unique flavor and texture to the pancakes. Make sure you have everything ready before you start cooking to save time.

Batter preparation Prepare the batter quickly Start by mixing flour and baking powder in a bowl. Add sugar or honey as per your taste. Gradually add milk while stirring until you get a smooth batter. Fold in the toasted sesame seeds evenly, so that they are distributed throughout the mixture. This step is crucial, as it ensures each pancake has that delightful nutty flavor.

Advertisement

Cooking process Cook on medium heat Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil or butter. Pour a small amount of batter onto the skillet to form individual pancakes. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip them over to cook the other side until golden brown. This should take about one minute per side.

Advertisement