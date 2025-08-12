Healthy breakfasts: 5-minute falafel wrap

A falafel wrap makes for a quick and nutritious breakfast option that you can whip up in just five minutes. This plant-based meal is loaded with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making it a great choice for busy bees. Plus, with its simple ingredients and preparation, a falafel wrap gives you a delicious start to your day without compromising on health or time.

Ingredients Essential ingredients for the wrap To make a falafel wrap, you'll need falafel balls or patties, whole wheat wraps or tortillas, fresh veggies like lettuce and tomatoes, and a sauce such as hummus or tahini. These ingredients are available at most grocery stores and offer a balanced combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats.

Preparation Quick preparation steps Start by heating the falafel balls in a pan for about two minutes until warm. Spread out the whole wheat wrap on a flat surface. Spread hummus or tahini evenly on the wrap. Add sliced lettuce and tomatoes before placing the warmed falafel on top. Roll up the wrap tightly to keep all the ingredients secure inside.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits of falafel wraps Falafels are made from chickpeas which are loaded with protein and fiber. This keeps you fuller for longer while energizing you through the morning madness. Whole wheat wraps provide complex carbohydrates that help in digestion, and fresh vegetables provide vitamins A and C, and antioxidants good for your health.