Sorbet lovers, here's a refreshing breakfast idea

Mango basil sorbet is a refreshing breakfast treat that combines the sweetness of mangoes with the aromatic flavor of fresh basil. This simple recipe requires just five minutes to prepare, making it perfect for those busy mornings. With minimal ingredients and effort, you can enjoy a healthy start to your day. The sorbet is not only delicious but also offers a unique twist on traditional breakfast options.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare this quick sorbet, you'll need ripe mangoes, fresh basil leaves, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and ice cubes. Choose mangoes that are perfectly ripe to ensure maximum sweetness and flavor. Fresh basil leaves add an aromatic touch that complements the mangoes beautifully. Honey or maple syrup can be used, depending on your preference for natural sweeteners.

Blending Blend to perfection Start by peeling and chopping the mangoes into small pieces. Add them to a blender along with fresh *basil* leaves, and honey or maple syrup. Add ice cubes to the mixture to give it that slushy texture. Blend everything together until smooth and creamy. Adjust sweetness by adding more honey or syrup if desired.

Advertisement

Serving Serve immediately Once blended, serve the sorbet immediately in bowls or glasses. Garnish each serving with additional basil leaves for an extra pop of color and flavor. This sorbet is best enjoyed fresh, but it can be stored in the freezer for short periods if necessary.

Advertisement