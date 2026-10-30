Running late? Try these quick hairstyles for busy mornings
What's the story
We all know how hectic weekday mornings can be, and not everyone has the luxury of time for an elaborate hair styling routine. But with a few quick and easy hairstyles, you can look effortlessly chic without spending too much time in front of the mirror. These styles are perfect for those busy mornings when you want to look polished and put together without much effort.
Tip 1
The classic ponytail with a twist
A classic ponytail is a go-to for many, but adding a twist can make it more stylish.
Start by gathering your hair into a low or mid-height ponytail.
Then, take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the elastic band to conceal it. Secure with a bobby pin.
This simple trick elevates the ponytail from basic to chic in no time.
Tip 2
Braided half-up hairstyle
The braided half-up hairstyle gives you the best of both worlds: some hair down and some up, keeping it out of your face.
Take two sections of hair from either side of your head and braid them loosely. Pin or tie them at the back, leaving the rest of your hair down.
This style is ideal for adding texture and interest without much effort.
Tip 3
Sleek low bun
For those who prefer a more polished look, the sleek low bun is ideal.
Start by brushing your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail around itself to form a bun, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
A little gel or serum can help tame flyaways and give you that sleek finish.
Tip 4
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is perfect for those days when you do not have time to style your hair perfectly but still want to look put together.
Gather all your hair on top of your head as if making a high ponytail.
Twist it loosely and wrap it around itself to form a bun.
Secure with pins or an elastic band, letting some strands fall naturally for that effortless vibe.
Tip 5
Side-swept waves
Side-swept waves give an elegant touch without taking too much time.
Use a curling iron or wand to curl sections of your hair away from your face, focusing on the lower half only.
Once done, sweep all curls over one shoulder using fingers instead of combs, so as not to disrupt their natural wave pattern too much.
Finish off by lightly spritzing hairspray all over.