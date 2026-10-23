Running late for the gym? Try these quick hairstyles
What's the story
Maintaining a fresh look during gym workouts can be a challenge, especially when you're short on time. Quick hairstyles are essential for those who want to stay stylish while breaking a sweat. In this article, we explore easy and practical hairstyles that can be done in five minutes or less. These styles not only keep hair out of the face but also add a touch of flair to your workout routine.
Tip 1
The classic ponytail
The classic ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for many gym-goers. It's simple, quick, and keeps hair neatly tied back.
To achieve this look, all you need is a hair tie. Gather your hair at the nape of your neck or higher, depending on preference, and secure it with the tie.
This style works well with all hair lengths and types, making it versatile for everyone.
Tip 2
Braided pigtails for extra hold
Braided pigtails are perfect for those who need extra hold during intense workouts.
Divide your hair into two sections, and braid each one tightly from the top down to the ends.
Secure with elastics to prevent them from unraveling while exercising.
This style keeps hair well-controlled and reduces tangling, making it ideal for cardio sessions or high-impact activities.
Tip 3
Half-up bun for a trendy look
The half-up bun gives you a trendy, yet functional option that takes only five minutes to create.
Take the top section of your hair and twist it into a bun at the crown of your head. Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band if required.
This style keeps the majority of your hair down while keeping it off your face during workouts.
Tip 4
Sleek low bun
A sleek low bun is perfect for those who prefer elegance even at the gym.
Start by pulling all your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist this ponytail around itself until it forms a tight bun, securing it with bobby pins or an elastic band, as needed.
This sophisticated look is ideal for yoga classes or lighter exercises where you want minimal distraction from styling.