Quick fix: Kiwi almond quinoa parfait

A quick and nutritious breakfast can set the tone for your day. The kiwi, almond, and quinoa parfait is an ideal choice, combining the tanginess of kiwi with the crunch of almonds and the protein-packed goodness of quinoa. This five-minute recipe is not just easy to make but also loaded with essential nutrients to kickstart your morning. Here is how you can whip up this delightful parfait.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare this parfait, you will need cooked quinoa, fresh kiwis, almond slices, Greek yogurt, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness. These ingredients are easily available and provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. The quinoa serves as a base, while the kiwi adds flavor and vitamin C. Almonds offer crunch and additional nutrients.

Base preparation Prepare quinoa base Start by rinsing the cooked quinoa under cold water to remove any residue. This step ensures that your parfait has a light texture. Once rinsed, set aside some quinoa in a bowl or glass jar that you will use for layering the parfait. This step is important to ensure that the base of your parfait is clean and ready to absorb the flavors of other ingredients.

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Layering tips Layer ingredients thoughtfully Begin by adding a layer of quinoa at the bottom of your serving dish. Follow it up with a layer of Greek yogurt for creaminess. Add sliced kiwis on top for their vibrant color and tangy flavor. Sprinkle almond slices generously over each layer to add crunchiness to every bite. Repeat layers until all ingredients are used up.

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Sweetening method Sweeten your parfait naturally To add sweetness without overpowering other flavors in your parfait, drizzle honey or maple syrup over each layer before adding more ingredients on top. This way, every bite has just the right amount of sweetness without masking other flavors in this delicious breakfast option.