5-minute breakfasts: Moong dal pancakes
Moong dal pancakes are nutritious and quick breakfast option, ideal for busy mornings. These pancakes, made from split green gram, are packed with protein and fiber, ensuring a healthy start to your day. With hardly any ingredients and preparation time, you can prepare this dish in just five minutes. Here's how you can prepare this delicious breakfast treat and its health benefits.
Ingredients needed for moong dal pancake
To prepare moong dal pancakes, take one cup soaked moong dal, one chopped onion, one chopped green chili, a pinch of turmeric powder, salt to taste, and oil for cooking. These basic ingredients are readily available in most kitchens and add to the taste and nutrition of the pancake. The simplicity of the ingredient list makes it something anyone can prepare without any hassle.
Simple preparation steps
Start by grinding the soaked moong dal to a smooth paste, using the least amount of water possible. Add the chopped onion, green chili, turmeric powder, and salt into the batter. Heat a non-stick pan with a little oil on medium flame. Pour a ladleful of batter on the pan and spread evenly into a circle. Cook till golden brown on both sides before serving hot.
Health benefits of moong dal pancakes
Moong dal is famous for being high in protein, which helps repair and build muscles. It is also loaded with fiber which helps keep your digestive health on track by ensuring regular bowel movements. Furthermore, moong dal is rich in essential vitamins such as folate, which is important for cell function and tissue growth. Adding these pancakes to your diet can do wonders for your health.
Tips for perfect pancakes every time
Make sure you soak the moong dal properly before grinding, for a smooth batter consistency. You can also adjust the spice level by changing the amount of green chili depending on your taste. Use very little oil while cooking so that the pancakes are light but crispy from outside. You can try adding other veggies such as grated carrots or spinach for nutrition without changing the preparation time much.