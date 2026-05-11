5-minute rava dosa: Quick South Indian breakfast

Rava dosa is a popular South Indian breakfast option that is quick to prepare and delicious to eat. This thin, crispy pancake made from semolina is a favorite for its simplicity and taste. It can be prepared in just five minutes, making it an ideal choice for those busy mornings. With the right ingredients and method, you can enjoy this traditional dish without spending hours in the kitchen.

Ingredients Essential ingredients for rava dosa To prepare rava dosa, you will need semolina (rava), rice flour, all-purpose flour, water, salt, and oil. These basic ingredients come together to create the batter that gives the dosa its unique texture. You can also add chopped green chilies, ginger, onions, or coriander leaves to enhance the flavor.

Batter preparation Preparing the batter quickly Start by mixing one cup of semolina with one-half cup each of rice flour and all-purpose flour in a bowl. Gradually add water while stirring continuously until you achieve a thin batter consistency. Add salt as per taste. Let this mixture rest for about five minutes before using it.

Advertisement

Cooking tips Cooking tips for crispy dosas Heat a nonstick pan or tava on a medium flame and grease it lightly with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan in a circular motion to form a thin layer. Drizzle some oil around the edges, and cook until it turns golden brown on one side before flipping it over if desired.

Advertisement