5-minute breakfasts: Sesame-crusted paneer bites

Sesame-crusted paneer breakfast bites make for a quick and delicious start to the day. These bites combine the nutty flavor of sesame seeds with the creamy texture of paneer, making a satisfying morning option. Ready in five minutes, they are perfect for busy mornings when you want something tasty yet simple. Here's how you can prepare these delightful breakfast bites.

Tip 1 Quick preparation tips To prepare sesame-crusted paneer bites, start by slicing fresh paneer into small cubes. Coat each cube with sesame seeds, ensuring an even layer on all sides. This not only adds flavor but also gives a nice crunch to the bites. You can use black or white sesame seeds, or even a mix of both for added visual appeal.

Tip 2 Cooking method for best results Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and add a little oil to it. Once hot, add the sesame-coated paneer cubes to the skillet. Cook them until golden brown on all sides, which should take about two minutes per side. The key is to maintain medium heat so that the sesame seeds don't burn while cooking.

Tip 3 Serving suggestions Once cooked, serve these sesame-crusted paneer bites hot with your choice of dipping sauces like yogurt or mint chutney. You can also pair them with sliced fruits or vegetables for a balanced meal. These bites go well with tea or coffee, making them an ideal companion for your morning beverage.