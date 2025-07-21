Quick and easy vegetable frittata recipe 

A vegetable frittata is a versatile and nutritious option for a quick breakfast. The dish can be prepared in just five minutes, making it perfect for busy mornings. Combining fresh vegetables with simple ingredients makes for a satisfying meal that provides essential nutrients. The ease of preparation and ability to customize with various vegetables make it a popular choice for those seeking a healthy start to their day.

Ingredients Gather fresh ingredients To whip up this frittata, you'll need some fresh veggies like spinach, bell peppers, and tomatoes. These will give you the vitamins and minerals you need to stay energized throughout the day. You'll also need some basic pantry staples like salt, pepper, and olive oil. Having these ingredients handy makes the cooking process smoother without any hiccups.

Cooking process Quick cooking method Start with heating olive oil in a non-stick pan on medium heat. Add in the chopped vegetables, and saute them until they are slightly tender but still crisp. This should take about two minutes. The quick cooking method helps retain nutrients in the vegetables while enhancing their natural flavors.

Personalization Customize your frittata One of the best parts about preparing a vegetable frittata is how customizable it is to suit your tastes. You can add some herbs like basil or parsley for added flavor or throw in some other veggies like zucchini or mushrooms, whatever suits the bill and your palate. This way, you can enjoy a different avatar every time you prepare it!