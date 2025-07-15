From breakfast to dinner: 5 spinach recipes

Spinach is a versatile leafy green that you can add to various dishes to increase your nutritional intake. Loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, and iron and calcium, spinach makes for an excellent addition to any diet. Whether you want to add more greens to your meals or simply love the taste of spinach, these five recipes will help you add this nutrient-packed vegetable to your daily meals in delicious ways.

Quick stir-fry Spinach and chickpea stir-fry This simple stir-fry combines spinach with chickpeas for a protein-rich meal. Start by sauteing garlic in olive oil till fragrant. Add chickpeas and cook till they start browning slightly. Toss in fresh spinach leaves and stir till wilted. Season with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice for added flavor. This dish can be served on its own or over cooked quinoa or rice.

Pasta delight Creamy spinach pasta For a creamy pasta dish without the cream, try this spinach pasta recipe. Cook your choice of pasta, as per package instructions. In another pan, saute garlic in olive oil before adding fresh spinach leaves until wilted. Blend the cooked spinach with ricotta cheese and a splash of milk until smooth. Combine the sauce with the drained pasta, and season with salt, pepper, and grated parmesan cheese.

Nutritious bowl Spinach smoothie bowl A smoothie bowl is an amazing way to kickstart your day with nutrients from spinach blended seamlessly into breakfast. Blend together fresh spinach leaves with banana slices, almond milk and a spoonful of peanut butter until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced fruits like strawberries or kiwi, as well as granola for crunch.

Stuffed peppers Spinach stuffed bell peppers Stuffed bell peppers make for an attractive presentation, packing nutrition in every single bite-sized portion. They are generously stuffed with seasoned ingredients, including chopped onions mixed in along with finely chopped fresh raw baby leaves from our star ingredient - spinach. All are mixed in together inside hollowed-out halves before baking them until tender perfection is achieved.