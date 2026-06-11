Matcha white chocolate mochi combines two beloved ingredients into one harmonious treat

Love mochi? These unique flavors are worth trying

By Vinita Jain 12:24 pm Jun 11, 202612:24 pm

What's the story

Mochi, the chewy rice cake from Japan, is taking the world by storm with its unique texture and flavors. While traditional flavors like matcha and red bean are popular, adventurous snackers are now looking for more exotic options. These innovative mochi flavors offer a delightful twist on the classic treat, making them a must-try for those seeking new culinary experiences. Here are five exotic mochi flavors that promise to tantalize your taste buds.