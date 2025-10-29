5 must-have tunics for monsoon season

African tunics are a perfect combination of style and comfort, making them the perfect choice for monsoon season. These tunics, known for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns, provide a blend of practicality and fashion. The lightweight fabrics and loose fits make them an ideal choice to stay cool in humid weather. Here are five African tunics that can make your monsoon wardrobe stylish.

#1 Kente cloth tunic Kente cloth is a traditional Ghanaian textile famous for its bright colors and symbolic patterns. A Kente cloth tunic is an eye-catching option for the monsoon, as it is made from lightweight fabric that dries quickly. The bold designs of Kente cloth can add a pop of color to any outfit, making it perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

#2 Dashiki tunic The dashiki is another popular African garment, characterized by its loose fit and elaborate designs. Usually made from cotton or a cotton blend, dashikis are breathable and comfortable to wear in humid conditions. They come in a variety of styles, from simple to heavily embroidered ones, giving you options to suit different tastes.

#3 Bogolanfini (mud cloth) tunic Bogolanfini, or mud cloth, is a traditional Malian textile made from fermented mud-dyed cotton. The unique texture and earthy tones of this fabric make it an interesting choice for monsoon wear. Bogolanfini tunics are usually tailored in relaxed fits that allow ease of movement while keeping you stylish.

#4 Shweshwe tunic Shweshwe is a printed cotton fabric that hails from South Africa. Famous for its geometric patterns and vibrant colors, shweshwe makes for a great monsoon tunic option. The fabric's durability ensures that it withstands the rains while giving you comfort with its breathable nature.