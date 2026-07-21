Glow from within: 5 smoothies for healthy skin
What's the story
Monsoon season can be a tricky time for your skin, especially when humidity levels are high. A good skincare routine is essential to keep your skin healthy and glowing. One of the best ways to do that is by incorporating natural ingredients into your smoothies. Not only do these ingredients nourish your skin from within, but they also provide essential vitamins and minerals. Here are five monsoon smoothies that can help you achieve glowing skin.
Tip 1
Papaya and aloe vera smoothie
Papaya is loaded with vitamin A and papain enzyme, which help exfoliate dead skin cells.
Aloe vera is known for its soothing properties and keeps your skin hydrated.
Blend some ripe papaya with fresh aloe vera gel and a little water for a refreshing smoothie that promotes cell regeneration and hydration.
Tip 2
Mango and turmeric smoothie
Mangoes are rich in vitamin C, which boosts collagen production, while turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce redness and irritation.
Blend mango chunks with a pinch of turmeric powder, some yogurt, and honey for a creamy smoothie that brightens the complexion.
Tip 3
Spinach and cucumber smoothie
Spinach is packed with iron and antioxidants that fight free radicals, while cucumber keeps your skin cool and hydrated.
Blend fresh spinach leaves with cucumber slices, lemon juice, and mint leaves for a refreshing green smoothie that detoxifies the body and enhances skin elasticity.
Tip 4
Banana and honey smoothie
Bananas are rich in potassium and moisture, which keep your skin supple, while honey is a natural humectant that locks in moisture.
Blend a ripe banana with honey, milk, or almond milk for a creamy smoothie that nourishes dry skin.
Tip 5
Strawberry chia seed smoothie
Strawberries are packed with antioxidants, which protect the skin from damage, while chia seeds provide omega-3 fatty acids for healthy cell membranes.
Blend strawberries with soaked chia seeds, yogurt, or coconut milk for a nutrient-rich smoothie, which promotes radiant skin.