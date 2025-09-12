Try these dishes featuring blue corn

Blue corn is a Native American staple that is as delicious as it is nutritious. Rich in antioxidants, blue corn has a slightly sweet taste that can elevate any meal. Here are five lip-smacking recipes that use blue corn and will add a delightful twist to your usual meals. Whether you want to try something new or add a nutritious element to your diet, these recipes will inspire you to get cooking.

Dish 1 Blue corn tortillas Blue corn tortillas make a colorful replacement for regular ones. Mix blue cornmeal with water and salt, until you have a dough. Shape them into small balls and flatten them using a tortilla press or rolling pin. Cook each tortilla on a hot skillet for one minute on each side, until they puff up slightly. Use these for tacos or wraps for different fillings.

Dish 2 Blue corn pancakes For breakfast with a twist, try making blue corn pancakes. Mix blue cornmeal with flour, baking powder, milk, and honey until smooth. Pour the batter onto a heated griddle and cook until bubbles form on the surface before flipping them over. Serve these pancakes with maple syrup or fresh fruit for added sweetness.

Dish 3 Blue cornbread muffins Blue cornbread muffins provide a unique twist to regular cornbread. Mix blue cornmeal with flour, baking soda, buttermilk and sugar in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Pour the batter into muffin tins and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes or until golden brown on top. These muffins go well with soups or salads.

Dish 4 Blue corn chips Homemade blue corn chips are easy to make and ideal for snacking. Simply cut blue corn tortillas into triangles and lightly brush them with olive oil, sprinkling salt evenly over them. Bake them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes or until crispy edges start showing around each chip's perimeter—perfect when served along with salsa or guacamole dips!