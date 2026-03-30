If you're applying for marriage certificate, this is for you

In India, marriage certificates are essential legal documents that prove the union of two individuals. They are important to get married legally and are required for various purposes such as applying for loans, visas, etc. Knowing the process of obtaining a marriage certificate is important for couples who want to stay on the right side of the law. Here are five important things to know about Indian marriage certificates.

#1 Types of marriage certificates In India, there are two types of marriage certificates: civil and religious. A civil marriage certificate is given under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, and applies to all irrespective of their religion. A religious marriage certificate is given according to personal laws of different religions, like the Hindu Marriage Act or Muslim Personal Law. The choice of certificate depends on your personal beliefs and legal requirements.

#2 Registration process The registration process for a marriage certificate in India involves several steps. First, couples must fill out an application form with required details like names, addresses, and dates of birth. They must also submit documents like proof of identity and proof of address. After verification by officials at designated offices, an appointment is scheduled for a personal appearance before the registration can be completed.

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#3 Required documents To register your marriage in India, you need to submit a bunch of documents. These include proof of identity (like Aadhaar card or passport), proof of address (like utility bill or rental agreement), photographs, and affidavits confirming that you are both single at the time of marriage. Having these documents ready can make your registration process smoother.

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#4 Fees involved The cost of getting a marriage certificate in India is nominal but varies by state and type of registration. Usually, it ranges between ₹100 and ₹500 per application. However, additional costs may apply if you want expedited services or if you need to get copies later on. Knowing these fees beforehand can help you budget better for this important legal step.