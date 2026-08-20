Make breakfast more exciting with these 5 chilla varieties
What's the story
Chilla, a savory Indian pancake, is a popular breakfast option across the country. Made with gram flour and a variety of spices, chillas are versatile and can be customized to suit different palates. At street stalls, you can find many regional variations of this dish. Each one offers a unique taste experience. Here are five must-try chilla variations you can find at Indian breakfast stalls.
#1
Moong dal chilla: A protein-packed delight
Moong dal chilla is prepared with ground green gram lentils. It is light on the stomach and high on protein.
Usually, the batter has spices such as cumin and turmeric for flavor.
This variation is famous for its soft texture and mildly spicy taste.
It is usually served with chutney or yogurt, making it a wholesome breakfast option.
#2
Besan chilla: The classic favorite
Besan chilla is the most popular variation made from gram flour.
It is famous for its crispy edges and rich flavor, thanks to the addition of chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies in the batter.
This chilla can be found at almost every street stall in India.
It is served with tangy chutneys or pickles to enhance its taste.
#3
Palak chilla: Spinach-infused goodness
Palak chilla combines the goodness of spinach with the traditional gram flour batter.
This variation not only adds a vibrant green color but also an extra dose of nutrients like iron and vitamins A and C from spinach leaves.
The earthy flavor of palak goes well with spices like coriander powder and ajwain (carom seeds), making it an appealing option for health-conscious foodies.
#4
Paneer stuffed chilla: A cheesy twist
Paneer stuffed chilla takes the classic to a whole new level by stuffing it with spiced paneer (Indian cottage cheese).
The stuffing adds creaminess to the otherwise thin, pancake-like outer layer made from besan or moong dal batter.
This variation is especially loved by those who want something filling, yet deliciously cheesy, without being too heavy on their stomachs.
#5
Vegetable chilla: A wholesome mix
Vegetable chilla is a wholesome mix of grated vegetables, like carrots, bell peppers, and cabbage, mixed into the batter before cooking it on a hot griddle.
This way, the veggies get cooked evenly with every bite you take, giving you a burst of flavors from the natural sweetness of the carrots, the crunchiness of the bell peppers, and the tenderness of the cabbage leaves.