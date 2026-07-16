5 beautiful crafts from the Shetland Islands
What's the story
The Shetland Islands, located in the northernmost part of Scotland, are famous for their rich cultural heritage and unique crafts. The islands have a long history of craftsmanship, which has been passed down through generations. From intricate textiles to beautiful pottery, the local artisans create a wide range of items that reflect the region's history and natural beauty. Here are five must-try crafts from the Shetland Islands that showcase this unique cultural legacy.
#1
Shetland lace knitting
Shetland lace knitting is famous for its delicate patterns and intricate designs.
Traditionally made with fine wool, this craft requires a lot of skill and patience.
The lace is usually used to make shawls or other decorative pieces.
The patterns often take inspiration from nature, featuring motifs like flowers or leaves.
Knitters use a variety of techniques to create these complex designs, making it a beloved craft among locals and visitors alike.
#2
Fair Isle knitting
Fair Isle knitting is another traditional craft that hails from the Shetland Islands.
It is characterized by its colorful patterns created with two or more colors in each row.
This technique is mostly used for making sweaters, hats, and other garments that are not just functional, but also beautiful.
The patterns often feature geometric shapes or traditional motifs that reflect the island's heritage.
#3
Pottery making
Pottery making in the Shetlands has its own unique charm, with artisans creating beautiful pieces from locally sourced clay.
The pottery is usually decorated with traditional designs, or inspired by the island's natural surroundings.
From functional items like bowls and mugs to decorative pieces, the local potters make a variety of things. Each piece is a testament to their craftsmanship and creativity.
#4
Weaving traditions
Weaving has been a part of life in the Shetlands for centuries, with locals making textiles out of wool from native sheep breeds.
The textiles are known for their durability and warmth, making them ideal for the island's climate.
Weavers often incorporate traditional patterns into their work, creating unique fabrics used for clothing or home decor.
#5
Wood carving artistry
Wood carving is a celebrated art form in the Shetlands, where artisans carve intricate designs on wood sourced locally.
These carvings often depict scenes from folklore or nature, showcasing the carver's skill and creativity.
From decorative panels to functional items like spoons or bowls, wood carving remains an integral part of Shetland's cultural heritage.