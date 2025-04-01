Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with these 5 delicious recipes
What's the story
Mahavir Jayanti, which falls on April 10 this year, is the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir and an important festival for the Jain community.
Celebrated with utmost respect and joy, the auspicious occasion embodies principles such as non-violence, compassion, and vegetarianism.
A unique way to honor this day is by indulging in delectable Jain vegetarian cuisine.
Here are five must-try recipes to up your Mahavir Jayanti celebrations.
Recipe #1
Khichdi: A comforting 1-pot meal
Khichdi, a comforting one-pot meal of rice, lentils, and mild spices, is the perfect dish to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti.
Not only is it easy to digest, but it's also versatile as it can be served with ghee and yogurt or pickle.
You can prepare a simple moong dal khichdi with split green grams, cumin seeds, asafoetida (hing), ghee, and salt for the occasion.
Recipe #2
Sabudana khichdi: A light and flavorful dish
Another must-try recipe for Mahavir Jayanti is sabudana khichdi, a popular fasting dish made with soaked tapioca pearls (sabudana), peanuts, potatoes, and green chilies.
This gluten-free meal is light yet flavorful and provides a good source of energy.
Its nutritious content makes it an excellent choice for this auspicious occasion.
Recipe #3
Tamatar kadhi: A comforting curry
Tamatar kadhi is a staple in Jain cuisine, thanks to its simplicity and satisfying taste.
This comforting curry combines the tanginess of tomatoes with the creaminess of yogurt, making for a harmonious blend of flavors.
The dish is seasoned with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies that infuse it with aromatic flavors.
Recipe #4
Ananas panna: A refreshing summer drink
Ananas panna, or pineapple panna, is a refreshing drink made with pineapple, lime juice, and a bit of salt.
Blended with pineapple juice, sugar, and fresh mint leaves, it offers a truly refreshing experience for the body and soul.
This healthy summer drink is perfect for keeping yourself hydrated during the hot months while also adding a unique twist to your Mahavir Jayanti celebrations.
Recipe #5
Jain bhindi masala: A flavorful vegetarian option
Jain bhindi masala is a delectable Indian dish that follows Jain dietary restrictions by omitting onions, garlic, and any root vegetables.
This popular vegetarian dish consists of okra (bhindi) cooked in a delicious masala made with tomatoes and other essential spices.
It's both tasty and filling, making it a great addition to your Mahavir Jayanti celebrations.