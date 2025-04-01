What's the story

Mahavir Jayanti, which falls on April 10 this year, is the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir and an important festival for the Jain community.

Celebrated with utmost respect and joy, the auspicious occasion embodies principles such as non-violence, compassion, and vegetarianism.

A unique way to honor this day is by indulging in delectable Jain vegetarian cuisine.

Here are five must-try recipes to up your Mahavir Jayanti celebrations.