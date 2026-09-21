Try these sabudana-based dishes today
What's the story
Sabudana, or tapioca pearls, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes. Famous for its unique texture and ability to soak up flavors, sabudana is a favorite in many cuisines. Here are five unique recipes that highlight the versatility of sabudana. Each dish gives a different take on how this humble ingredient can be transformed into something delicious and satisfying.
Dish 1
Sabudana khichdi with peanuts
Sabudana khichdi is a staple breakfast dish in many Indian households.
Soaked sabudana is cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and spices to make a savory treat.
The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with yogurt or chutney.
The combination of crunchy peanuts and soft sabudana makes for a delightful texture that goes well with the spices.
Dish 2
Sabudana vada: A crispy delight
Sabudana vada is a deep-fried snack that is crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.
It is made by mixing soaked sabudana with mashed potatoes, spices, and herbs before shaping them into patties and frying them.
These vadas are usually relished during festivals or as an evening snack with green chutney or tamarind sauce.
Dish 3
Sabudana payasam: A sweet treat
Sabudana payasam is a sweet dessert made by cooking sabudana in milk with sugar and cardamom.
This creamy, pudding-like dish can be garnished with nuts like almonds or cashews for an added crunch.
It is often served during festive occasions or as a comforting dessert after meals.
Dish 4
Sabudana dosa: A crispy twist
Sabudana dosa gives a crispy twist to the regular dosa by adding soaked sabudana to the batter of rice flour and water.
The dosas are cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
They can be served with coconut chutney or sambar for added flavor.
Dish 5
Sabudana upma: A quick breakfast option
Sabudana upma is an easy-to-make breakfast option that combines soaked sabudanas with vegetables like carrots or peas, along with mustard seeds and curry leaves for seasoning purposes only.
This quick recipe provides energy throughout the day without making you feel heavy.
It is perfect when you are short on time but still want something nutritious.