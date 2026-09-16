These sorghum-based desserts are awesome!

Sweet sorghum pudding is a popular dessert in many African countries.

The dish is made by cooking sorghum flour with water or milk until it thickens to a creamy consistency.

Sugar and spices, like cinnamon or nutmeg, are added for flavor.

The pudding can be served warm or chilled, and is often garnished with nuts or dried fruits.

This comforting dessert highlights sorghum's natural sweetness and versatility.