These 5 uttapam varieties are perfect for breakfast
What's the story
A popular South Indian breakfast dish, uttapam is a thick pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Unlike its thinner cousin dosa, uttapam is topped with a variety of ingredients to make it more flavorful. Street stalls across India serve this dish with local twists, making it a favorite among food lovers. Here are five must-try uttapam varieties that you can enjoy at street stalls.
#1
Classic onion uttapam
Onion uttapam is a staple at most street vendors. The dish is topped with finely chopped onions, and sometimes green chilies for a bit of heat.
The onions caramelize slightly while cooking, giving the dish a sweet and savory flavor.
It is usually served with coconut chutney and sambar, making it a wholesome meal option.
#2
Tomato uttapam delight
Tomato uttapam adds a tangy twist to the traditional recipe by adding sliced tomatoes on top of the batter before cooking.
The tomatoes release their juices while cooking, adding moisture and flavor to the dish.
This variety is perfect for those who enjoy a hint of tanginess in their breakfast items.
#3
Mixed vegetable uttapam
For those who prefer their breakfast to be a little more nutritious, mixed vegetable uttapam is the perfect choice.
It is topped with a medley of vegetables, such as bell peppers, carrots, and peas.
Not only does this colorful topping enhance the visual appeal of the dish, but it also adds a range of textures and flavors.
This makes it a deliciously wholesome meal option.
#4
Cheese uttapam indulgence
Cheese uttapam is a modern take that appeals to cheese lovers.
Grated cheese is generously sprinkled over the batter before cooking. As it melts into the uttapam, it gives a creamy texture that complements the soft base.
This fusion of traditional South Indian cuisine with a cheesy twist makes for a delightful breakfast option.
#5
Spicy green chili uttapam
For those who like their food hot and spicy, green chili uttapam is the way to go.
Finely chopped green chilies are mixed into the batter, or sprinkled on top before cooking.
This variety packs quite a punch, so it's best enjoyed by those who love bold flavors in their meals.