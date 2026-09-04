5 uttapam variations you must try
What's the story
A popular South Indian breakfast dish, uttapam is a thick pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Unlike its cousins, dosa and idli, uttapam is topped with various ingredients, giving it a unique texture and flavor. Street breakfast stalls across India serve delicious uttapam varieties, each with its own regional twist. Here are five must-try uttapam varieties that you can find at these bustling street vendors.
#1
Classic onion uttapam
Onion uttapam is a staple in most street stalls.
The dish has finely chopped onions cooked into the batter, giving it a sweet and savory flavor.
It is usually served with coconut chutney or sambar for an added zest.
The onions caramelize slightly while cooking, giving the dish an irresistible aroma that draws customers from afar.
#2
Tomato uttapam delight
Tomato uttapam is a tangy twist on the classic. Fresh tomatoes are diced and mixed into the batter before cooking.
This variety is especially popular during the monsoon season, when people crave something warm and comforting.
The natural acidity of tomatoes balances well with the spices in the batter, making it a favorite among those who love tangy flavors.
#3
Mixed vegetable uttapam
For those who love their veggies, mixed vegetable uttapam is the perfect pick.
The dish is made by adding a mix of vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and peas into the batter before cooking.
This colorful uttapam not just looks appealing but also gives you a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals.
It goes well with green chutney or tomato ketchup for added flavor.
#4
Cheese uttapam indulgence
Cheese lovers will enjoy cheese uttapam, which has grated cheese melted over the top while cooking.
The cheese adds creaminess to the already soft texture of the uttapam, making it an indulgent treat for breakfast or snack time.
It is usually served hot with spicy chutneys or pickles on the side.
#5
Spicy chili uttapam experience
For those who like their food spicy, chili uttapam is the way to go.
Finely chopped green chilies are mixed into the batter before cooking, giving this variety an extra kick of heat with every bite.
This one is not for the faint-hearted, but is sure to please anyone looking for bold flavors in their morning meal options available at local street vendors across India.