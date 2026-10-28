Want bigger, bouncier curls? Try these easy hairstyles
What's the story
African hair is beautiful, but it comes with its own set of challenges. One of the most common problems is volume. But with the right hairstyles, you can achieve the desired fullness without resorting to harsh chemicals or treatments. Here are five natural hairstyles that can instantly add volume to African hair, all while keeping it healthy and vibrant.
Tip 1
The power of twist-outs
Twist-outs are another great way to add volume to African hair.
By twisting damp hair and letting it dry, you can create defined curls that give the appearance of fuller locks.
This style works best when done on freshly washed hair with a moisturizing cream or gel.
The result is bouncy curls that last for days, giving you both volume and definition.
Tip 2
Braids for added fullness
Braiding your hair before bed can also help add volume when you take them out in the morning.
The braids create waves that make your hair look thicker and fuller.
For best results, use medium-sized braids, and leave them overnight or for several hours before unravelling them gently.
Tip 3
Puff hairstyles for maximum lift
Puff hairstyles are another great way to add volume to African hair.
By pulling the hair up into a high ponytail or bun, you can create an illusion of more hair at the crown of your head.
Using a pick or comb at the roots can further enhance this lift, making it perfect for those looking for an instant boost in volume.
Tip 4
Bantu knots for voluminous curls
Bantu knots not only look stylish but also give you voluminous curls once unraveled.
By sectioning damp hair into small parts and twisting them into tight knots, you can create a textured look that adds body and fullness.
Once undone, these knots reveal springy curls full of life.
Tip 5
Roller sets for extra bounce
Roller sets are a classic way to add volume to African hair.
By wrapping damp sections around rollers, you can create curls that add bounce and fullness.
This method requires some time, but the results are worth it, giving you long-lasting volume without any heat damage.