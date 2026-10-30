Neck feeling stiff? Try these simple stretches
What's the story
Neck stiffness is a common complaint, often resulting from poor posture or prolonged sitting. Regular stretching can help relieve this discomfort and improve flexibility. Here are five simple neck stretches that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine to alleviate stiffness and enhance mobility. These exercises are designed to be gentle yet effective, making them suitable for most individuals seeking relief from neck tension.
Tip 1
Neck tilt stretch
The neck tilt stretch is simple but effective.
Start by sitting or standing with a straight back.
Slowly tilt your head toward one shoulder, keeping the opposite shoulder down.
Hold the position for 15 seconds before returning to the center and repeating on the other side.
This stretch targets the side muscles of the neck, relieving tension.
Tip 2
Neck rotation stretch
For the neck rotation stretch, sit comfortably with your back straight.
Gently turn your head to one side as far as you can without discomfort, keeping your chin parallel to the ground.
Hold this position for 15 seconds before returning to center and repeating on the other side.
This exercise helps improve flexibility by stretching the muscles around the neck.
Tip 3
Forward neck stretch
To perform a forward neck stretch, sit or stand with good posture.
Slowly lower your chin towards your chest until you feel a gentle stretch along the back of your neck.
Hold this position for about 15 seconds before lifting your head back to its original position.
This stretch helps alleviate stiffness by targeting muscles at the back of your neck.
Tip 4
Sideways neck stretch
The sideways neck stretch targets muscles on either side of your neck.
Start by sitting or standing upright with relaxed shoulders.
Tilt your head slightly forward and then sideways, bringing your ear closer to your shoulder without raising it.
Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides, repeating as needed throughout the day.
Tip 5
Chin tuck exercise
The chin tuck exercise strengthens deep cervical flexors and improves posture over time.
Sit tall with shoulders relaxed.
Gently pull chin inward toward chest, creating a double chin effect.
Hold briefly before releasing back into neutral alignment.
Repeat several times daily for best results.