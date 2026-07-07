How to add olive oil in your beauty routine
What's the story
Olive oil, a staple in many African households, is not just for cooking but also for beauty. Its rich nutrients and antioxidants make it a versatile ingredient for skincare and haircare. From moisturizing to enhancing shine, olive oil has been used for centuries across the continent. Here are five African beauty secrets that utilize olive oil to achieve healthy skin and hair.
#1
Moisturizing skin naturally
Olive oil is an excellent natural moisturizer. It penetrates deep into the skin, providing hydration without leaving a greasy residue. This makes it ideal for all skin types, especially dry or sensitive skin. Regular application can help maintain skin elasticity and reduce signs of aging. To use as a moisturizer, apply a few drops of olive oil onto clean skin, and gently massage until absorbed.
#2
Enhancing hair shine
For shiny, lustrous hair, olive oil can be a game-changer. Its emollient properties help smoothen the hair cuticle, reducing frizz and enhancing shine. To use it as a hair treatment, warm some olive oil slightly and apply it from roots to tips. Leave it on for about 30 minutes before washing it off with shampoo.
#3
Soothing sunburns
Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, olive oil can help soothe sunburns. It also provides a protective barrier on the skin, preventing further damage from UV rays. To relieve sunburns, mix equal parts of olive oil with aloe vera gel, and apply gently over affected areas. This combination helps cool the skin while promoting healing.
#4
Strengthening nails naturally
Weak nails can benefit from regular applications of olive oil. The nourishing properties strengthen nail beds and prevent breakage, or splitting. For stronger nails, soak fingertips in warm olive oil for about 10 minutes daily or apply directly onto nails with a cotton ball.
Tip 5
Reducing stretch marks
Olive oil is also famous for its ability to reduce the appearance of stretch marks, thanks to its high vitamin E content, which promotes skin regeneration. Massaging areas prone to stretch marks with pure olive oil regularly may improve their appearance over time, making them less noticeable.