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How to add olive oil in your beauty routine

By Simran Jeet 11:59 am Jul 07, 202611:59 am

What's the story

Olive oil, a staple in many African households, is not just for cooking but also for beauty. Its rich nutrients and antioxidants make it a versatile ingredient for skincare and haircare. From moisturizing to enhancing shine, olive oil has been used for centuries across the continent. Here are five African beauty secrets that utilize olive oil to achieve healthy skin and hair.