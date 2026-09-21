Pesarattu: A healthy moong dal pancake from Andhra Pradesh
What's the story
Pesarattu, a traditional Andhra dish, is a healthy breakfast option made from green gram or moong dal. This nutritious pancake is packed with protein and fiber, making it an ideal start to the day. While the classic pesarattu is delicious, there are several variations that can make your breakfast even more exciting. Here are five pesarattu variations that you should try for a wholesome breakfast experience.
Variation 1
Spinach pesarattu for added nutrition
Spinach pesarattu mixes the goodness of spinach with the traditional green gram batter.
This variation not only boosts the iron content but also adds a vibrant color to your plate.
The earthy flavor of spinach goes well with the nutty taste of green gram, making it a tasty and healthy option.
Pair it with ginger chutney for an extra kick.
Variation 2
Rawa pesarattu for a unique texture
Rawa pesarattu mixes semolina with green gram to give a unique texture and taste.
The semolina gives a slight crunchiness to the soft pesarattu, making it more interesting to eat.
This variation tastes best when served with coconut chutney or tomato salsa, which complement its flavor perfectly.
Variation 3
Onion pesarattu for enhanced flavor
Onion pesarattu has finely chopped onions mixed into the batter before cooking.
The onions add a natural sweetness and depth of flavor to the dish, making it more savory and aromatic.
This version goes well with coriander chutney or mint sauce, which enhance its taste profile.
Variation 4
Tomato pesarattu for a tangy twist
Tomato pesarattu adds pureed tomatoes into the batter, giving it a tangy twist.
The acidity from tomatoes balances out the nuttiness of green gram, giving you a deliciously balanced dish.
It tastes best when served with lemon pickle or curd, which accentuate its tangy notes.
Variation 5
Mixed vegetable pesarattu for variety
Mixed vegetable pesarattu has grated vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and peas mixed into the batter before cooking.
This variation gives you more nutrients as well as a burst of colors on your plate.
It goes well with plain yogurt or pickle, which complement its medley of flavors without overpowering them.