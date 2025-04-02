Plantain cookbook: 5 dishes that will blow your mind
What's the story
Plantains are a staple in numerous African cuisines, bringing versatility and rich flavors to the table.
Unlike bananas, plantains are starchy and are usually cooked before consumption.
Whether boiled, fried, or baked, plantains lend themselves to a range of dishes that emphasize the diversity of culinary traditions across the African continent.
Here are five plantain-based dishes that highlight the unique tastes and textures of this beloved ingredient.
Spicy
Kelewele: Spicy fried plantains
Kelewele is a Ghanaian street food staple made by frying ripe plantains flavored with spices like ginger, cayenne pepper, and salt.
The end product is a sweet and spicy snack with a crisp crust and soft inside.
Commonly served as an appetizer or side, kelewele tastes great with peanuts for an extra crunch.
Fried
Alloco: Ivorian fried plantains
Alloco is a simple, yet delicious dish from Cote d'Ivoire made of fried ripe plantains.
The plantains are sliced into rounds or diagonals and deep-fried till golden brown.
Usually served with tomato sauce or spicy pepper sauce, alloco is relished as both a snack and side dish with mains.
Steamed
Matoke: Ugandan steamed plantains
Matoke is a traditional Ugandan dish where unripe green plantains are peeled, wrapped in banana leaves, and steamed until tender.
This way, the natural flavors are preserved while giving the dish a soft texture similar to mashed potato.
Matoke is often served with stews or sauces for added flavor.
Fried
Dodo: Nigerian fried plantains
Dodo is basically fried ripe plantain slices, which is a staple in Nigerian cuisine.
The sweetness of the ripe plantain contrasts so beautifully with its crispy edges when fried in oil till caramelized brown spots appear on each slice's surface.
Irresistible side dish paired perfectly with rice dishes like the beloved jollof rice.
Staple
Fufu: West African staple dish
Fufu isn't only plantain, but can contain it, along with cassava or yam flour.
These are combined into a dough-like mixture with a boiling water kneading process.
This gives it a smooth, elastic texture, which goes well with soups and stews all over West Africa.
Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, etc., relish this hearty, filling meal option. It is adored by many locals and visitors alike.