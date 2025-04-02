What's the story

Plantains are a staple in numerous African cuisines, bringing versatility and rich flavors to the table.

Unlike bananas, plantains are starchy and are usually cooked before consumption.

Whether boiled, fried, or baked, plantains lend themselves to a range of dishes that emphasize the diversity of culinary traditions across the African continent.

Here are five plantain-based dishes that highlight the unique tastes and textures of this beloved ingredient.