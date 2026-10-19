Overrated Greek islands you should skip
What's the story
The Greek islands are famous for their beauty and history, but not all of them live up to the hype. Some islands are always crowded with tourists and may not offer the authentic experience you are looking for. Here are five Greek islands that are often considered overrated by travelers who feel they did not meet their expectations or were too touristy.
#1
Santorini's crowded beaches
While Santorini is famous for its stunning sunsets and whitewashed buildings, its beaches can be a letdown for some.
The beaches are mostly rocky rather than sandy, which may not be what you expect from a typical beach destination.
Plus, the crowds can make it difficult to relax and enjoy the scenery.
Some travelers have found other islands with more inviting beaches.
#2
Mykonos's party reputation
Mykonos is known as a party island, but not everyone enjoys its nightlife-centric culture.
The island's reputation attracts a younger crowd looking for nonstop parties, leaving little room for those seeking peace or cultural experiences.
Daytime activities are overshadowed by the nightlife focus, which can be disappointing if you are looking for more than just clubbing.
#3
Rhodes's commercialized attractions
Rhodes has a rich history and beautiful landscapes, but some attractions have become overly commercialized.
The Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, but it can feel more like a shopping mall than an ancient city.
Visitors looking for authentic historical experiences may find better-preserved sites on other islands.
#4
Corfu's tourist traps
While Corfu has beautiful landscapes and historical sites, some areas are littered with tourist traps.
Popular spots often have inflated prices and pushy vendors, making it difficult to enjoy the local culture without spending a fortune or feeling pressured to buy something you do not want.
#5
Crete's overwhelming size
Crete is Greece's largest island, but its size can be overwhelming for some travelers.
The island has so much to offer, but its vastness makes it difficult to explore fully in a short time.
You may end up spending more time traveling between destinations than actually enjoying them if you are short on time or prefer smaller islands with less travel hassle.