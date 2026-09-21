Overrated places in South Korea you can skip
What's the story
South Korea is famous for its vibrant culture, rich history, and stunning landscapes. However, some tourist spots are more hyped than they are worth. While these places attract a lot of visitors, they may not provide the unique experiences travelers are looking for. Here are some overrated tourist spots in South Korea that you may want to skip for more authentic adventures.
#1
Myeongdong shopping street
Myeongdong is famous for its shopping and street food, but it can be extremely crowded and touristy.
The area is packed with international brands and beauty stores, making it less appealing to those looking for local culture or unique products.
The high prices and overwhelming crowds can also make the experience less enjoyable.
Instead, consider exploring smaller markets or neighborhoods that offer a more authentic taste of Korean life.
#2
N Seoul Tower
While N Seoul Tower provides panoramic views of the city, it has become more of a photo-op than a must-visit attraction.
The long wait times and expensive entrance fees can be a turn-off for many tourists.
The views from other hills or parks around Seoul can be just as stunning without the cost or hassle of visiting the tower itself.
#3
Jeju Island beaches
Jeju Island is famous for its beaches, but some can be a bit of a disappointment.
The beaches can get crowded during peak seasons, and the weather isn't always conducive to beach activities.
If you're looking for relaxation or solitude, you may want to explore lesser-known islands or coastal areas in South Korea that offer similar beauty without the crowds.
#4
Bukchon Hanok Village
Bukchon Hanok Village is famous for its traditional Korean houses, but it has become increasingly commercialized over the years.
The narrow streets are usually packed with tourists taking pictures, instead of enjoying the historical significance of the area.
For those interested in traditional architecture, visiting less crowded *hanok* villages outside Seoul might provide a more meaningful experience.
#5
Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP)
Dongdaemun Design Plaza is an architectural marvel but can be underwhelming when it comes to exhibitions and events.
The plaza draws visitors with its futuristic design but often hosts exhibitions that may not interest everyone.
Exploring other cultural centers or museums in Seoul could provide more engaging experiences without having to deal with large crowds at DDP.