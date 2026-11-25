4 beginner-friendly braids you can do in minutes
What's the story
Braiding is an art that can elevate your look in no time. With a little practice and patience, you can master these braids in five minutes. Perfect for those who are always on the go and want to look stylish, these quick braiding techniques are ideal for any occasion. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, these easy-to-do braids will have you looking chic without spending too much time.
Basic braid
The classic three-strand braid
The classic three-strand braid is the foundation of all braiding techniques.
Start by dividing your hair into three equal sections.
Cross the right section over the middle one, and then cross the left section over the new middle one.
Repeat this pattern until you reach the end of your hair, securing it with an elastic band.
This simple, yet elegant, braid works well for everyday wear and can be done in under five minutes.
French twist
The French twist braid
The French twist braid adds a touch of sophistication to any look.
Start by taking a small section of hair from the front and divide it into three parts.
Begin braiding as you would with a classic braid, but add small sections from each side as you go along.
This technique creates an intricate design that looks much more complicated than it actually is.
Fishtail style
The fishtail braid
The fishtail braid gives an edgy, textured look without much effort.
Split your hair into two sections, and take a small piece from one section's outer edge and cross it over to the other section.
Alternate sides until you reach the end, securing it with an elastic band.
This unique style is perfect for those who want something different, yet manageable.
Lace braid
The Dutch lace braid
The Dutch lace braid is ideal for adding volume and style.
Start at the crown of your head and divide the hair into three sections, just like a regular braid.
Cross each section under instead of over, adding new hair from both sides as you braid down towards your nape or desired length. Secure the braid at the end.