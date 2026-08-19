Quick hairstyles for long hair
What's the story
Long hair can be a blessing and a curse, especially when you're pressed for time. Be it for a last-minute meeting or an unexpected outing, having a few quick hairstyles in your arsenal can save you a lot of time. These styles are not just easy to do but also look effortlessly chic. Here are five quick hairstyles that can be done in under 5 minutes, perfect for any occasion.
Tip 1
The classic ponytail
The classic ponytail is a go-to hairstyle that never goes out of style.
Simply gather your hair at the back of your head and secure it with an elastic band.
For a more polished look, take a small section of hair from the ponytail, and wrap it around the elastic band before pinning it underneath with a bobby pin.
This trick adds elegance without extra time.
Tip 2
Messy bun magic
A messy bun is perfect for those days when you want to look put together but have no time.
Just gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with a few bobby pins or an elastic band.
Pull out a few strands around your face for an effortless vibe.
This style works well both at home and in professional settings.
Tip 3
Braided half-up style
The braided half-up style gives you the best of both worlds: some hair down and some up.
Simply take two small sections from either side of your head, braid them loosely, and pin them at the back with bobby pins or a small clip.
This way, you get a touch of sophistication without spending too much time on styling.
Tip 4
Sleek low bun
For those who prefer sleek looks, try the low bun.
Start by brushing all your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist this ponytail into a tight coil, and secure it against your scalp with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Finish off by smoothing any flyaways with gel or serum, if needed.
Tip 5
Twisted side ponytail
The twisted side ponytail adds a fun twist to a classic look.
Start by parting your hair to one side, then take a small section from the front, and twist it towards the back, securing it with an elastic band.
Gather all remaining hair into a side ponytail, securing it with another band.
This style is ideal for casual outings and adds a playful touch to your appearance.